Controversy brews over location of substation

This is the location at 11th and Hardy Streets for the planned Loup PPD substation.

One result of the March 13 flooding in St. Edward is that Loup Public Power District will need to move its substation, which is now located at the south edge of town.

The substation was seriously damaged in the flooding. A transformer was nearly swept off its foundation. Because of the damage and the possible future vulnerability of a substation in that low-lying area, Loup PPD officials decided to relocate the facility.

Loup has purchased property on higher ground at the northeast edge of town, 11th and Hardy Streets, where it plans to build a new substation.

However, that location has become the center of some controversy in the community.

Opponents of the move say the area of 11th and Hardy is the prime area for future residential development of St. Edward. They fear a substation in that location will reduce property values and possibly halt new construction in that area.

