Schedule set for Beaver Valley Days

St. Edward’s annual Beaver Valley Days celebration will be Friday through Sunday, July 26-29.

The celebration starts with a Scholastic Book Fair at the library starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, and continues with a Road Rally, entertainment and movie at the park on Friday evening.

Saturday’s main events will include co-ed sand volleyball and kickball, a kiddie tractor pull, and show and shine car show at the park from 1 to 4 p.m. The burger bash will be 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the street dance downtown starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Beaver Strong Grand Parade will start at 2 p.m. Sunday. This year’s parade will be to express appreciation to all of the volunteers who came to the aid of the community during the March flooding, and those who have continued their support throughout the recovery.

Read the complete story in the July 17 St. Edward Press print and e edition.