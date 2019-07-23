Classifieds

HELP WANTED

HELP WANTED: Boone Central Schools food service department is accepting applications for a full or part-time cook position. Ap-plication form may be picked up at school. Submit applications to Nicole Hardwick, Superintendent, Boone Central Schools, PO Box 391, Albion, NE 68620. Boone Central School District is an equal employment opportunity/affirma-tive action employer.

HELP WANTED: Full time fuel/propane driver in Sapp Bros in Elgin. The position requires a Class A or B CDL with hazmat endorsement and good driving record. Competitive pay with benefits. Apply online at SappBros.net or call Jerry at 402-843-5621.

BOONE COUNTY ROAD Department accepting applications for a full time position. All applicants must be able to obtain a Class Adriver’s license and handle a variety of heavy equipment. Applications and complete job description available at Highway Superintendent’s office in the Boone County Courthouse, Albion. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on July 31, 2019 to be considered. Boone County is an equal opportunity employer. This position is subject to a veteran’s preference.



GARAGE SALE

TAG SALE: Friday, July 26: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, July 27: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 201 N. 8th St., Newman Grove. All new in 2017, reduce half all furniture, dishes, glassware, pictures and numerous tools.

FOR RENT

APARTMENT FOR RENT: 2 bedrooms, appliances and table included, garage, $550 a month. Close to the park and hospital. Call Susie Hageman, 402-822-0437. 44-46p

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE now. Camper, RV, boat and mini-storage. For all your storage needs, call Bob’s Storage, Albion, NE, 402-395-2298. 44-46p

HOUSE FOR RENT in Petersburg, 402-741-5721. 43-45p

WANTED

WILL DO CUSTOM woodworking. Woodworking repair, restore or new construction. furniture, cabinetry…anything wood, Milan Sawyer, Newman Grove, 402-447-6352.

MISCELLANEOUS

BIRTHRIGHT (alternative to abortion): Problem pregnancy and need help? Call 402-379-1004. Office hours: weekdays 2-5 p.m.; Thurs. 7-8 p.m.; Sat. 10-11 a.m. Birthright, Skyview Medical Center, 1009 N. 15th St., Norfolk, NE 68701. 19tfc

AN ALBION NEWS Gift Certificate makes a perfect gift any time of the year. One size fits all!! Stop in and see about one today at 328 W. Church Street, Albion. We also have Visa and MasterCard option. Call 402-395-2115. 9tfc