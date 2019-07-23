AEDC considering redevelopment plans for old fire hall

Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) is now considering redevelopment plans for the old city fire hall at 5th and Church Streets.

Albion City Council approved the transfer of $22,500 in sales tax funds to AEDC on July 15 for purchase of the property.

AEDC board of directors has received several redevelopment proposals and began considering these proposals in June. The property has not yet been sold to a developer by AEDC, so the application process is still open.

Michelle Olson, who serves as AEDC administrator, said the board would like to have all final redevelopment proposals submitted before the end of July so a final decision can be made.