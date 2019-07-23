Albion Chamber of Commerce will again be sponsoring Back to School Cash and Pack the Bus events this Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the downtown mini-park.
There will also be an information table about the new “Blessings in a Backpack” program that provides weekend food for students in need.
Students should bring their 2018-19 report cards to Back to School Cash, where they will be rewarded with $1 in Chamber Bucks for each “A” or “E” recorded up to $15 maximum.
At “Pack the Bus,” Boone Central FBLA will assist in collecting donated school supplies for students who need them at Boone Central and St. Michael’s School.
‘Back to School Cash’ will be Thursday evening downtown
