Beef Quality Assurance training coming here Aug. 7

A Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training on BQA and BQA Transportation Certification will be offered at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

This session is provided by Nebraska Extension and Beef Quality Assurance.

BQA training will be from 4 to 6 p.m., and BQA Transportation training will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Producers and drivers are asked to RSVP by calling 402-395-2158.

Rob Eirich, Nebraska Director of Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) and local Nebraska Extension Beef Educators will be presenting BQA Best Management Practices, Animal Health & Antimicrobial Stewardship, and the 2016 National Beef Quality Audit information.

These meetings are intended to help producers enhance their commitment to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef product for consumers. The meetings will update producers on implementing BQA principles to ensure quality cattle care and handling.

The session includes BQA Transportation Certification for all transportation drivers hauling into major harvesting facilities. There is a fee for BQA two-year certification/recertification, but the BQA Transportation Certification is currently offered free of charge.

All producers are invited to attend.