Boone Central releases planning document on middle school

Last week, Boone Central Public Schools released a four-page planning, discussion and rationale document regarding the middle school.

This document was composed through a series of informal meetings after the district received public comments in two special meetings, as well as informal discussion meetings with district patrons.

No formal public meetings are scheduled regarding this document, but anyone wanting to discuss it, or those with questions and concerns can contact a board member directly.

An overview of the document states that it is “a commitment and part of a strategic plan as we strive to position the Boone Central district as the educational hub of our region.”

The board continues to gather additional information on the potential middle school changes.

The document reiterates the goals and visions of the school district, as well as priorities for the middle school. Several specific concerns are addressed, and part of the document addresses various efficiencies and associated savings that could be realized by incorporating the middle school into the Albion campus.

Complete story in the July 24 Albion News & Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.