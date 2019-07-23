Fun, food and music at Beaver Valley Days this weekend

Eddie Light, lead vocalist with the band “Paramount.”

St. Edward’s annual Beaver Valley Days celebration will be Friday through Sunday, July 26-29.

The celebration starts with a Scholastic Book Fair at the library starting at 10 a.m. on Friday and continuing all three days. A Road Rally is set Friday evening.

Saturday’s main events will include co-ed sand volleyball and kickball, a kiddie tractor pull, and show and shine car show at the park from 1 to 4 p.m. The burger bash will be 5 to 7 p.m.

A street dance will be the main event downtown on Saturday night starting at 8:30 p.m. and featuring music by the band “Paramount.”

The Beaver Strong Grand Parade will start at 2 p.m. Sunday. This year’s parade will be to express appreciation to all of the volunteers who came to the aid of the community during the March flooding, and those who have continued to help.

Following is the complete schedule of events for Beaver Valley Days:

Friday, July 26

• Scholastic Book Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Edward Public Library;

• Road Rally, 5 to 7 p.m., meet at Werner Service & Trucking.

• Horseshoe Tournament at park, 6 p.m. registration.

• DJ & karaoke @TJ’s Lounge, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

• Movie in the Park, title to be determined.

Saturday, July 27

• Co-ed Sand Volleyball Tournament at the park, 9 a.m.

• Co-ed Kickball, 10 a.m., at the park..

• Concessions in the Park, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Kiddie Tractor Pull, 11 a.m. at City Park.

• Show and Shine Car Show, 1 to 4 p.m., northwest corner of park.

• Kids Activities, 1 to 3 p.m., east side of park, includes petting zoo and carnival games.

• Burger Bash sponsored by St. Edward Booster Club, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Community Building.

• Street Dance downtown, gates opening at 8:30 p.m. All ages welcome.

Sunday, July 28

• Firemen’s Pancake Feed at the Community Building, 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

• Fireman’s Water Fights, 12 noon, west of Community Building.

• Scholastic Book Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Edward Public Library.

• “Beaver Strong Grand Parade” Registration at 1 p.m., parade starts at 2 p.m. Assemble at 407 North 10th Street.

• Barbecue at the Community Building, 5 to 7 p.m., will be the final Beaver Valley Days event. Free will donations will benefit the St. Edward Community Club.