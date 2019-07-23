GSS-Albion honors long time employees

Good Samaritan Society-Albion honored several long time employees for their years of service last Thursday, July 18. Celebrating these employment milestones in their respective departments were, l.-r., Leanne Atwood, 25 years in nursing; Lynnette Seier, 20 years in human resources; Brenda Ketteler, 10 years in nursing, and Hillary Krings, five years in nursing.

Not pictured are Mary Schriver, 20 years in the dietary department; Katie Schriver, 10 years in nursing; and Ed Liss, 10 years in maintenance.

Employees received commemorative gifts and a meal with cake and refreshments.