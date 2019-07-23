Local schools will register students next week for coming school year

Both Boone Central and St. Michael’s School are planning to register students early next week for the 2019-20 school year.

At Boone Central Public Schools, registration for students entering sixth through 12th grades will be held next Monday and Tuesday, July 29 and 30, at the high school commons area, just inside the main doors on the school’s east side.

Registration times will be Monday from 1 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday rom 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At St. Michael’s School, registration and enrollment verification day for Preschool-eighth grade students is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Parents of students, who will be attending St. Michael’s for the 2019-2020 school year are asked to stop at the office during this time to pick up forms pertaining to the new school year. Kindergarten and seventh grade physical forms and all updated immunization records are due on this day.

For more information, call 402-395-2926 or check out the St. Michael’s

website at www.stmichael.esu7.org.