Nashville to Nebraska flood relief event set at Spalding

A “Nashville to Nebraska” flood relief fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Crazy Rayz campground near Spalding. The concert will be from 7 p.m. to midnight.

This event will feature Jesse Keith Whitley, son of the late Keith Whitley and Lorrie Morgan, as the headliner, and other performers will include Brian Frisbie, Earl Schenck, Wicked Twisted Road, and Corbin Pickard. Tickets are available online.

This event is sponsored by Direct Flood Relief and the Nebraska Sustainable Ag Society for education assistance on flood control and water retention practices.