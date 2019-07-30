Donald L. Anding

Donald Lester Anding, 76, of Albion, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home near Albion. Don is survived by his wife Ellie Anding of Albion, children: Becky Aldaba, Chad (Gina) Anding and Jill (Scott Whaley) Anding, all of Albion; five grandchildren: Amanda Aldaba, Clay, Skyler, Wyatt and Briggs Anding, all of Albion, brother Larry (Judy) Anding of Columbus, two sisters: Shirley (Lyle) Bardlsey and Jeannie Groothuis, all of Omaha, sister-in-law Margaret Anding of Norfolk, as well as nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Razzy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Scott Anding, brother Loren Anding and brother-in-law Elmer Groothuis.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 29, 2019 at Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) rural Albion with Rev. Becky Beckmann and Kurt Kinney officiating. Interment followed at South Branch Cemetery, Albion, with military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion and the American Legion Riders.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.