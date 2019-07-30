Donald R. Dawson

Donald Richard Dawson, 81, of Albion, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society, Albion. Don is survived by his three sons: Melvin (LouAnn) of Albion; Merlin (Michelle) of Bellwood, and Darin of Albion; four grandchildren: Justin (Melissa) Dawson of Denver, CO, Erica Heying of Sioux City, Brent (Annie) Dawson of Louisville, KY and Jenny Dawson of Battle Creek; three great grandchildren: Jax, Tyler, and Eli; brother Jerry (Alice) of Hyannis, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, and brother Robert (Joan) Dawson.

Funeral services were held July 29, 2019 at Levander Funeral Home in Albion with the Chaplain Gordon Braun officiating. Burial was at the Bonanza Akron Cemetery, rural Albion.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.