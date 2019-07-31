Albion Chamber of Commerce gearing up for Rhythm & Ribs

Albion Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host its 10th annual Rhythm & Ribs celebration downtown on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The ribs barbecue contest will feature a total prize money of $2,200.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. Beer garden opens at 10 a.m., and the barbecue sampling and people’s choice voting will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Judging will be at 4:30 p.m., followed by the rib dinner and cream can supper starting at 6 p.m.

Music will be provided by Mike Thiem from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and “Charm School Dropouts” will play from 4 to 10 p.m.

Afternoon activities will include a cornhole tournament, and a bounce house and other activities for kids.

Volunteer Helpers Wanted

The chamber needs volunteers to help out at Rhythm & Ribs on Saturday, Aug. 17, as ticket takers and with other parts of the operation.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can call the chamber at 402-395-6012 and leave a message, or contact LoCo’s or any board member.

Businesses are also invited to drop off items at LoCo’s for new welcome packets that are being created by the chamber.