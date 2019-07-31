Albion receives Accomplished Community Award

BEREUTER AWARD — Jan Merrill, l., of Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District presents the Doug Bereuter Accomplished Community Award for Albion to (l.-r.) City Councilman Marcus Johnson, BCDA Executive Director Michelle Olson, and City Administrator Andrew Devine.

Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) honored the City of Albion with the Doug Bereuter Accomplished Community Award last Thursday, July 25.

Albion has a long history of collaboration with NENEDD as well as the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED), using regional and state funding sources combined with local financial resources to foster the development of housing, businesses, and the community.

“The mayor, city council, city staff, Albion Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and Boone County Development Agency (BCDA) are committed to improving the community, as well as implementing plans to spur growth of the city, the Boone County area, and rural Northeast Nebraska,” stated the award information.

The City of Albion is an NDED Economic Development Certified Community and has recently taken advantage of the NDED’s Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).

