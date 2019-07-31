‘Bash’ weekend a success again at Petersburg

TASTING TIME — A large crowd turned out for supper at Bash in the Burg Saturday, and grillers provided some of their specialties as well as the contest dishes. This year’s contest featured 15 grillers, three beer brewers, one wine maker and three concoction makers.

Petersburg’s annual Bash in the Burg was again successful last Saturday, July 27, with good attendance at all events.

An estimated 1,200 people atteded events throughout the day.

Boxing was very well attended, with 15 bouts featurning many Golden Gloves boxers. Ken Henn was chairman of this event, assisted by Steve Pelster of Omaha.

Barbecue Awards

Winning the overall grand champion award for barbecue was Mark May, Kickin’ Bull Barbecue of Battle Creek.

May and his team also won first place for barbecued ribs.

Reserve grand champion for barbecue was Carl Jackson, Niobrara BBQ, who also won the championship for chicken.

Earning the barbecue people’s choice award was “Just Blowin’ in the Wind,” Jaime Kyncl and crew of Lincoln.

“Cookin’ With Wood” won first place for pork butt.

Winner for mystery meat was Pit Candy BBQ.

Read full story in July 31 Petersburg Press print and e edition.