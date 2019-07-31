City plans hearing on additional grant application

After compiling the results of the recent community income survey, the City of St. Edward will hold a public hearing next Monday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. on a new grant application.

The city is planning to request a $435,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for public works.

From this amount, $400,000 would be used for construction of the new 8,640 square foot community center to be located at Sixth and Clark Street. Also, $25,000 will be used for general administration and $10,000 for construction management.

The grant would require $100,000 in matching funds from the city.

The grant application will be available to inspection at the city office. Written and oral testimony will be accepted.

CDBG funds are intended to benefit low to moderate income residents of the community.