Cleveland’s are new owners of Knotty Pine

KNOTTY PINE NEW OWNERS—(l. to r.) Pat Cleveland and Hannah Cleveland. Hank Thieman and Doug Koch represented the Petersburg Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC).

As of July 23, 2019, Pat and Hannah Cleveland became the new owners of the Knotty Pine. They purchased the property including building and grounds from the Petersburg Industrial Development Corporation and have acquired all liquor and food licenses.

The Cleveland’s are not new to the café/catering business. They have owned the 3 C’s Cleveland’s Cafe and Catering in Albion for nearly four years.

They expect to operate Knotty Pine as a bar/restaurant business.

Pat noted they are happy with the business and community support so far.

They do have plans in the future for some upgrades. They would like to install a large commercial dishwasher, and work needs to be done on the refrigeration systems.

