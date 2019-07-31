Local students to report for classes Aug. 15

Students will begin the 2019-20 school year at Boone Central Public School and St. Michael’s School in just two weeks, on Thursday, Aug. 15.

This will be a half day of classes. Elementary students will report to the performing arts gym at 8:03 a.m. Middle school students will report to the gym in Petersburg at 8:10 p.m. High school students will report to the commons area at 8:03 a.m.

Dismissal on the first day will be at 11:30 a.m. for middle school, and at 11:50 a.m. for high school and elementary.

St. Michael’s students will also have a half day of classes on Aug. 16, with dismissal at noon.

The first full day of classes will be Friday, Aug. 16.