Many involved in Beaver Valley Days activities last weekend

Beaver Valley Days Parade successful

Many St. Edward area residents were involved in Beaver Valley Days activities last weekend.

Cooler weather was a positive for much of the weekend, although there were intermittent rain showers.

The annual Road Rally was very successful on Friday evening, with 24 cars entered, following the clues over the 44.8-mile family friendly trip. The vehicles crossed nine bridges.

First place team was Ram Rod, made up of Shelton Shanle, Wyatt Jasa, Dylan Haas, Austin Miller, and Noah Weidner with a time of 105 minutes, eight bridges, 48.2 miles.

Second place went to Quad Squad (Alex Cumming, Justin Meyer, Shalei Hyland, Ivan Strilkivshy and Mariah Tharnish). Their time was 107 minutes, seven bridges, 47 miles.

There was a tie for third place between Rasmussen and Sams As Last Year teams.

Rasmussen included Wayne, Lisa and Peyton Rasmussen, Brandon Miller and Allison Hajek, 131 minutes, four bridges, 65 miles.

Sams As Last Year included Ken and Mary Schriver, Dean and Jule Hamling, Brian and Vanessa Cumming, 137 miles, nine bridges, 53 miles.

Read full story in July 31 St. Edward Advance print and e edition.

