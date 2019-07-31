Newman Grove Schools to open Tuesday, Aug. 13



NEW AG BUILDING — Newman Grove’s new Agriculture Education building will be in use for the first time with the start of school this fall.

Newman Grove Public Schools will be opening to K-12 students for the 2019-20 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Preschool classes will begin Monday, Aug. 19.

A Parent Information Night will be held Monday, Aug. 12. K-6 parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the gym, and will have time to visit information tables about programs and services provided. The meeting for 7-12 parents will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the gym. Other class meetings and an information meeting on the JMC/web program for K-12 will be held throughout the evening.

The PTO Back to School Bash will be Sunday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. in the city park. In case of rain, it will be held in the old gym.

Parents who wish to have bus transportation for their students for the first time must notify school personnel by Aug. 6. Any questions about bus transportation can be addressed to Superintendent Shalikow or Christie Wallin at 402-447-6294.