West Lumber Co. has 67-year history in Newman Grove

WEST LUMBER — Members of the West Lumber Co. staff at Newman Grove include, l.-r., Jason Greek, Harvey Young and Mike Dohmen.

By Chrissy Rasmussen

West Lumber Co. in Newman Grove was opened in June of 1952 by Lloyd West (Jackie Young’s grandfather) and Duane Fudge (Jackie’s father).

West Lumber’s first lumber yard opened in Osmond, in 1930, and West went on to open seven other lumber yards throughout eastern Nebraska. Two of those original West Lumber yards are still open, but with Hodson added to the name, making it West Hodson Lumber. These are located in Osmond and Crofton.

West Lumber in Newman Grove was the last lumberyard opened by Lloyd West. Harvey Young and his wife, Jackie, have managed the store since 1994 and took over ownership in 2012 from her father. They currently have two full-time and four part-time employees at the lumberyard.

The business sells building materials and hardware, fencing supplies, windows, chainsaw blades, tools and more. They also do window and screen repair and sharpen chainsaw blades.

For over 20 years, West Lumber has built the shipping crates for Lindsay Manufacturing Co.’s pivots.

Harvey and Jackie have lived in Newman Grove for 25 years. They have two daughters and a son, six grandchildren and one great grandchild who live in Montana.