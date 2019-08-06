Amanda Redler to open downtown clothing boutique

Amanda Redler

Later this month, Albion will once again have women’s and children’s clothing available in a downtown store.

Amanda Redler is moving her clothing business, Nicole2Jane Boutique, into the Connect Now store. The clothing store will occupy the front half of the building, with cell phones and electronic merchandise in the back half.

Amanda has been in the clothing business for about 2 1/2 years, and started the boutique from her home in January, 2019.

“I really enjoy doing the clothing, and it will help to have a place for people to stop in and try things on,” she said.

Amanda sells from a website and also on Facebook, and most of her sales are to people in the local area. She buys from online wholesalers, and always has the items in inventory before she advertises them online. She said her busiest time is when the seasons change.

