Brian Mock receives Eagle Scout award

Brian Mock

On Saturday, Aug. 3, Loretto native, Brian Mock, son of Neal and Cindy Mock, received his well-deserved Eagle Scout Award. Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouting.

Brian’s journey to Eagle Scout began in 2008, and over the past 11 years, he has earned 25 merit badges.

Brian has also attended a variety of summer camps all around the country, and was called to join the Order of the Arrow (a prestigious organization of Boy Scouts that exemplify and uphold the Boy Scout honor).

Brian’s Eagle Scout project was to create and install a new sign for the Loretto United Methodist Church–the church Brian attends.

Brian had a very successful ceremony, and will now continue his pledge to maintain the principles of being an Eagle Scout.