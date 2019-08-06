Former Albionite helps build successful tech company

Former Albion resident Tony Noecker is “livin’ the dream” with great success these days.

The 1998 graduate of Albion High School began his technology career by writing “really simple” (computer) programs on the Atari 800 XL purchased by his parents, Don and Colleen Noecker, now of Yankton, SD.

“I loved fiddling around with code and seeing what I could make the computer do,” said Tony.

The love of working with computers paid off recently with the sale of Flywheel, an Omaha based company co-founded in 2012 by Tony, Rick Knudtson and Dusty Davidson.

Tony Noecker speaks to employees at Flywheel.



The business was purchased by WP Engine, based in Dallas, TX.

According to an article in the Omaha World-Herald, the sale will “… now power more than 120,000 brands and agencies in 150 countries” (that’s about 95,000 customers from WP Engine and 28,000 from Flywheel). Almost 900 total employees are now located in the company’s seven offices across the globe.

Flywheel offers software that helps design and marketing agencies build, launch and manage WordPress websites. WordPress is a framework that is currently used by an estimated one-third of all sites on the internet, Noecker said.

