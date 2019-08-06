Nebraska Trooper Sam Mortensen named national Officer of the Year

Trooper Sam Mortensen with his wife, Lacy.

Nebraska State Trooper Sam Mortensen has been named Officer of the Year by the Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction (MVCI) Association.

Trooper Mortensen received the honor Tuesday, July 30, during the annual MVCI conference in Orlando.

Trooper Mortensen is married to the former Lacy Leifeld, a native of Petersburg, and is a son-in-law of Jim and Jennifer Leifeld.

In 2018, Trooper Mortensen was responsible for several criminal interdictions, seizing large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and fraudulent or stolen credit cards. A 118-pound seizure of fentanyl, discovered during a traffic stop in Buffalo County in April 2018, was believed to be the largest seizure of fentanyl in United States history, until a seizure by Customs and Border Protection Agents eclipsed the mark earlier this year.

“This is a tremendous honor, but it’s not just about me,” said Trooper Mortensen. “Many dedicated officers have come before those of us who are troopers today. They paved the way for us, and I’m proud to be part of the Nebraska State Patrol team that works daily, in numerous ways, to keep Nebraska safe.”

