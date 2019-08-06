Preparations underway for 37th Rae Valley event, Aug. 23-25

Members of the Rae Valley Heritage Association cutting and shocking oats.

Rae Valley Heritage Association is gearing up once again for its 37th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee to be held Aug. 23-25, 2019 at the Charlie Huisman farm west of Petersburg.

Activities will start Friday at 5 p.m. when the annual Tractorcade arrives at Charlie’s Park from Creston. After supper, there will be music and a barn dance for the tractorcade participants and others starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday begins with a consignment auction at 9 a.m. on the north portion of the grounds. Working events and plowing start at 11 a.m., followed by tractor games and the old time antique tractor pull at 12 noon. The tractor pull features four classes of tractors.

A “Parade of Power” begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday followed by the evening short tractorcade at 4:30. Knights of Columbus will be serving steaks from 5-8 p.m. on the grounds. The steam engine spark show is at dusk, and the open music jam and barn dance starts at 8 p.m. There are no gates fees, so come out and enjoy the fresh air and visit with friends.

