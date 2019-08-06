Schools preparing to open next week

Schools of the Boone County area will be opening for the 2019-20 school year next week.

Boone Central High School Principal Eric Kravig helps a student and parent with registration on July 30.

Boone Central will open with a half day of classes on Thursday, Aug. 15. The first full day of classes will be Friday, Aug. 16.

St. Michael’s School also begins Thursday, Aug. 15, with a half day session.

Newman Grove Public Schools will begin with a half day on Tuesday, Aug. 13, followed by the first full day on Wednesday.

Riverside Public School opens Wednesday, Aug. 14, with early dismissal, and the first full day of classes Thursday, Aug. 15.

St. Edward Public School starts Wednesday, Aug. 14, with a shortened day and 1:30 p.m. dismissal. First full day will be Thursday, Aug. 15.

