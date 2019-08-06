Switzerland a favorite tour stop for Boone Central student

Boone Central students, l.-r., Natalee Luettel, Bailey Choat, Brian Mock and Seth Wright went swimming in Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

In June, the Nebraska Ambassadors of Music spent two weeks touring and performing in seven countries in Europe. A total of 300 students were on this trip.

Boone Central students Bailey Choat, Natalee Luettel, Abby Mousel, Brian Mock and Seth Wright, as well as Boone Central vocal music director Michele Wright, traveled and performed with the group.

This week’s Albion News includes an essay written by Natalee Luettel about her favorite tour stop was Crans Montana, Switzerland, where the students went swimming in Lake Geneva.

