Busy schedule underway for start of school year

A busy schedule for the start of the school year is underway at St. Edward Public School. Superintendent Justin Frederick said the school was prepared for opening Wednesday with new classroom lights, new windows in the elementary and new lockers in the junior high and high school.

Preschool begins on Monday, Aug. 19, and continues with a four-days-a-week schedule. An FCCLA Scavenger Hunt is set for Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. There will be no school on Friday, Aug. 23.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the St. Edward Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair at 10:15 a.m. Elementary students go to the state fair on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

A financial aid meeting for seniors and parents will be Thursday, Aug. 29.

On Friday, Aug. 30, there will be an early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. for a teacher work day.

The first varsity football game against Sterling is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m.

The fall sports season begins in earnest when September rolls around. The opening varsity volleyball match at Fullerton will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 6, there will be a 1:30 p.m. dismissal for a teacher work day. Varsity football is scheduled at Dorchester on Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m., and cross country will compete at the Boone Central Invitational on Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

