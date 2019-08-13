New Newman Grove School staff starts year

NEW NEWMAN GROVE STAFF MEMBERS — l.-r., Erin Forre, Tina Sauser, Katie Stone, Brett Miller.

Newman Grove Public School has a new principal and several new teachers to start the 2019-20 school year.

Following is a brief biography of each new staff member:

Erin Forre

Erin Forre introduced herself as “the Proud Principal at Newman Grove Public Schools!” She said she is excited about this new opportunity and plans to do her job with pride.

“I will treat my students, staff, parents, and community stakeholders with dignity and respect. Creating a safe and positive learning environment, holding students and staff to high academic expectations, and communicating clearly with all stakeholders are some of my goals for the upcoming school year,” she said.

Erin and her husband, Dusty Forre, live on a farm outside of Newman Grove. They have four children; Brooke, Allyx, Jace and Cade.

“We all love animals and enjoy being on the farm,” she said. “You can find us outside riding horses in our free time. I also love to spend time with my parents, Dusty’s mom, our siblings, nieces and nephews.”

Mrs. Forre has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with ELL endorsement from Wayne State College, and master’s degrees in early childhood education and PK-12 school administration.

