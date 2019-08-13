Petsche’s hold Family Barn Party for over 200 descendants

Petsche family barn party

Around 200 descendants of the Joe and Kate Petsche family attended a Petsche Family Barn Party last Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Many of the cousins visited and worked in the old barn.

The barn was built in 1919 by Fred Spieker, Sr. His family and many neighbors helped in the construction.

Harold and Margaret Petsche purchased the farm in 1975.

Larry and Judy Petsche purchased the farm in 1975.

The barn was remodeled recently.

Descendants came from many states and Japan. Mike Thiem provided background music for the afternoon and evening. Food and drinks were available. Storytelling, as well as family touring of the barn, was enjoyed by all.