Rev. Keith Brich serving First Baptist Church here

Rev. Keith Brich and his wife, Lynda.

First Baptist Church, 305 S. 4th St, Albion, NE, has recently welcomed a new pastoral family to Albion. Reverend Keith Brich began as pastor of First Baptist earlier this month.

Reverend Brich graduated from Grace University in Omaha in 2011 with a master’s degree in theology and pastoral leadership. He is ordained in the Fellowship of Evangelical Bible Churches (FEBC).

Reverend Brich previously served in Matoon, IL, and Oak, NE. With a love of people and a devotion to Biblical teaching, he is looking forward to assuming leadership at First Baptist Church.

Reverend Brich and his wife, Lynda, were both raised in Omaha and have been married for 21 years.They have two daughters, Savannah, an incoming freshman at Eastern Illinois University, and Meredith, a sophomore at Boone Central.

Reverend Brich enjoys various outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and stock car racing. His biggest passion, however, is white-tail deer hunting. He enjoys hunting with a bow and with a rifle — whichever one is in season.

Reverend Brich also recently applied to be a TeamMates mentor here at Boone Central. He was previously a TeamMates mentor when he lived in Oak, but unfortunately could not continue with the program when he moved to Illinois.

Being back in Nebraska, he said he is very excited to start mentoring again, and is very eager to be an active and involved member of the community.

Reverend Birch said he is happy to be back in his home state of Nebraska to continue his teachings. He said he feels very welcomed to the community.