USDA releases statistics on prevented plant acres

Agricultural producers reported they were not able to plant crops on more than 19.4 million acres in 2019, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This marks the most prevented plant acres reported since USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) began releasing the report in 2007 and 17.49 million acres more than reported at this time last year.

Of those prevented plant acres, more than 73 percent were in 12 Midwestern states, where heavy rainfall and flooding this year has prevented many producers from planting mostly corn, soybeans and wheat.

Nebraska Statistics

In Nebraska, FSA statistics show 627,776 fewer acres were planted in the 2019 crop year as compared to 2018.

The state’s total planted acres for the 2019 crop year, as of June, was 15,883,759, compared to last year’s total of 16,511,535.

Corn was the only major commodity to show an increase in planted acreage for Nebraska, with 9,868,691 acres this year compared to 9,550,202 planted acres last year.

Soybean planted acres declined to 4,741,668 acres this year compared to 5,614,150 acres last year.

Total planted acres were also lower for barley, oats, sugar beets, sorghum and wheat.

“Agricultural producers across the country are facing significant challenges and tough decisions on their farms and ranches,” said USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey. “We know these are challenging times for farmers, and we have worked to improve flexibility of our programs to assist producers prevented from planting.”