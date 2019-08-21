Newman Grove school wins grant

Newman Grove Public School was recently notified that will be receiving an America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education grant through the Bayer Fund.

The school was nominated for this award by more than 40 area farmers. The grant application was prepared by faculty members Mark Seier, Danielle Amen and Kylie Sweeter.

Funds will be used to improve the school’s agriculture and science programs.

The check presentation will be made on Wednesday, Oct. 2, during halftime of the Boone Central/Newman Grove volleyball game at the Newman Grove Gym.