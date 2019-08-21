Open house at new building Aug. 27

Inside a new classroom

Newman Grove Ag Education Department will hold an open house in its new building on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Newman Grove FFA is hosting the event and invites all community members, FFA supporters and parents to tour the new facility.

“The building is amazing and I’m so excited for the opportunities it will provide our students at Newman Grove. I think the best part of the building is our shop area, specifically the welding area. I’m excited for the students to be able to weld in the booths with new tables, safety curtains, and ventilation system. In the last few years we have had an increase in students pursuing welding as a career and I’m hoping this facility will help them get a good start” stated the Newman Grove Ag teacher Kylie Sweeter.