Petersburg subdivision ordinance gain approval

Boone County Planning Commission Monday night recommended approval of ordinances that would establish a new housing subdivision at the northwest edge of Petersburg.

The county planning board held two hearings regarding the new subdivision to be established in Petersburg. No objections were registered at either hearing.

The board first adopted a recommendation for approval of an ordinance to divide the tract of land adjoining the northwest edge of Petersburg from surrounding farmland, and to rezone the tract from Transitional Agriculture (TA) zone to Multi-Family Residential (R-2) zone.

After the second hearing, the board adopted a recommendation for approval of an ordinance and final plat to establish the subdivision known as Koch’s Third Addition to the Village of Petersburg.

Cory Stokes and Ashley Thieman represented the subdivision applications at the meeting.

Stokes said the addition, west of the town’s most recent housing development, will consist of eight large lots, measuring 162 x 160 feet each.

The land is being purchased for development by the Petersburg Industrial Development Company.

A new north-south street, as well as city water and sewer lines, will be established to serve the new lots. The new street will connect with 140th Street, a county road bordering the north edge of Petersburg.

The ordinances for land division, rezoning and platting will be considered by the Petersburg Village Board at its next meeting on Sept. 3.