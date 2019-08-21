St. Edward City Council decides on insurance and CDBG grant application

St. Edward City Council held a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 a.m.

All members were present at the meeting except for Councilman Derek Nauenburg, who had turned in his resignation prior to the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting was to finish discussion on topics of health insurance for the city’s full time employees, and whether the council should apply for the CBDG grant for the community building.

The council approved a resolution to have St. Edward Mayor Marv Haas sign the application for the new CBDG grant for the community building.

The council accepted the resignation of former Councilman Derek Nauenburg, and discussed how to proceed filling the empty City Council position.

Later in the meeting, it was moved to place an advertisement in the newspaper for the procurement of an engineer for the community building project. The meeting then headed into executive session.

