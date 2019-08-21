Tractor Cade will kick off Rae Valley events Friday

Rae Valley Heritage Assn. Photo

If you like driving your antique tractor on a smooth surface, you’re welcome to join the tractorcade to kick off the annual Rae Valley Days event this weekend.

The Tractor cade begins at Creston on Friday morning, Aug. 23, and ends at Charlie’s Park west of Petersburg — the site of the 37th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee

The annual show extends from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25.

Activities will start Friday at 5 p.m. when the tractor cade arrives from Creston. Participants will be treated to a cream can supper at 6 p.m. After supper, there will be music and a barn dance for the tractor cade participants and others starting at 8 p.m.

Tractor cade participants can start with the group at Creston, or meet up with them along the route.

To register for the tractorcade, contact Roger Cattau: 402-920-0791/953-2235

A consignment auction of antiques, tractors and machinery will be held on the grounds Saturday. Contact John Temme, 402-843-8688.