Boone Central starts with 627 students

Starting enrollment at Boone Central Public School declined by one student this year to 627 students in preschool through 12th grade. Last year’s starting enrollment was 628 students.

The preschool, however, had larger enrollment numbers, growing from 72 students last year to 76 students this year.

As of Aug. 23, there were 551 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grades, which is a decline of five students from last year’s starting K-12 count of 556.

Elementary starting enrollment totaled 233 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, down three students from last year’s starting count of 236.

Middle school starting enrollment, sixth through eighth grades, was 108. This is down nine students from last year’s starting count of 117 students.

High school starting enrollment for grades nine through 12 was 210 students, which is seven higher than last year’s total of 203 students. A class of 51 freshmen started the school year, replacing last year’s graduating class of 47.