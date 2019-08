Boone Central students, parents and fans kicked off the fall season with a pep rally last Friday, Aug. 23, at the athletic field stadium.Adding to the spirit were the cheerleaders and Rubies dance team, as well as the pep band.Boone Central cross country team will host the annual Boone Central Invitational on Sept. 5. Girls golf will host a dual meet on Aug. 30. Opening varsity football and volleyball matches will be on the road.