Michelle Olson to co-chair Northeast Development Network

Michelle Olson, executive director of the Boone County Development Agency, Inc. and Albion Economic Development Corp., was recently named co-chair of the Nebraska Development Network, Northeast Region.NDN Northeast is made up of economic developers, business specialists, and service providers dedicated to serving and growing Northeast Nebraska.The network includes 17 counties, stretching south to Columbus, Schuyler and Fremont, west to Boone, Antelope and Knox counties, and north and east to the state line.Michelle became executive director of the Boone County Economic Development Agency in August of 2017, and since that time has worked on several successful community and economic development projects.