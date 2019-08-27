School opens year with 176 students

St. Edward Public Schools opened the 2019-20 school year with a total of 176 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grades.

The 2019-20 total is one student less than last year’s starting count of 177.

Largest class this year is the freshman class with 18 students, followed by the kindergarten and eighth grade classes with 16 students each.

Smallest classes are the juniors with seven students and seniors with nine students.

