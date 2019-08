St. Michael’s School, Albion, started the 2019-20 school year with 120 students in preschool through eighth grade.The count includes 99 K-8 students and 21 preschool students. The K-8 enrollment count was eight students lower than last year, and preschool was one fewer than last year.Preschool is the largest class at St. Michael’s this year, followed by the fifth grade at 17 students.