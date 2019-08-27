Zoning administrator sends open letter on post-flood situation

I have had many people, in many ways, contact me regarding the post-flood situation in St. Edward. There appears to be many conflicting stories and/or conclusions about this matter. I hope to be able to clear up some of the issues.

If you have not applied for assistance but sustained uninsured damage between March 9, 2019 through July 14, 2019, you can apply for FEMA assistance. Go online to www.disasterassistance.gov; call the FEMA help line at 800-621-3362 with lines open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week until further notice; or use FEMA’s disaster app on your smart phone. You can download the app by going to www.fema.gov/mobile-app. The deadline for registering is before September 13, 2019.

It is up to you, the individual, to contact FEMA for this assistance.

General Information

If your house was determined to be 50 percent damaged or less, flood damaged areas of your house need to be repaired. The residents who went to the Fire Hall shortly after the flood received the permit for repair. If you do not have this permit, please contact me.

If your house was determined to be 50% or more damage, these are the steps to follow:

• Get a detailed estimate from a registered contractor for the cost of the repairs.

If the registered contractor can show damage estimate to be lower than the 50%, the house may be repaired by following and using the estimated cost, detailed by the registered contractor, and does not have to bring the house into the floodplain standards.

If the registered contractor cannot calculate the estimate lower than 50%, and if you want to repair the house, it shall be brought to floodplain standards.

If the house damage has been determined to be over 70% of house value, the house shall be removed and rebuilt to meet floodplain standards; or house removed and sell the property. You may also have the Health Department inspect the house for habitability.

It is up to you, the individual, to obtain the money for any repairs, or to obtain the funds if you want to remove your house and rebuild.

