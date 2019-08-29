Burglars hit Albion Veterans Club

Evidence of a burglary was discovered at the Albion Veterans Club early Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28.

A sign has been placed on the front door of the club announcing that it is closed until further notice.

The burglary apparently occurred sometime after 12 midnight on Aug. 28. Police Chief Brent Lipker said cash was taken from gaming machines and another area of the club. Tina Landauaer, American Legion Commander, said the skill touch machines were damaged, and several alcohol bottles from the bar were smashed on the floor.

A complete inventory/audit of the club is being conducted, and the club will remain closed until that is completed.

Chief Lipker said there were no signs of forced entry to the building. He said the Albion Police Department is processing evidence and continuing its investigation, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.