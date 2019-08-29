Correction — Newman Grove enrollment figures

The Albion News had incorrect enrollment figures for Newman Grove Public School in the Aug. 28 edition.

Total enrollment Pre-K thorough 12th grade is 191 this year, which is an increase of 17 from the 2018-19 starting enrollment of 174.

Following are the class totals to the new school year:

Pre-Kindergarten: 20 girls and 17 boys, total of 37.

Kindergarten: 5 girls and 3 boys, total of 8.

First Grade: 6 girls and 7 boys, total of 13.

Second Grade: 11 girls and 11 boys, total of 22.

Third Grade: 6 girls and 9 boys, total of 15.

Fourth Grade: 3 girls and 8 boys, total of 11.

Fifth Grade: 4 girls and 10 boys, total of 14.

Sixth Grade: 8 girls and 4 boys, total of 12.

Seventh Grade: 6 girls and 4 boys, total of 10.

Eighth Grade: 5 girls and 11 boys, total of 16.

Freshmen: 7 girls and 6 boys, total of 13.

Sophomores: 2 girls and 4 boys, total of 6.

Juniors: 3 girls and 1 boy, total of 4.

Seniors: 7 girls and 3 boys, total of 10.

Kindergarten class figures were omitted and an incorrect total was listed in the story in the Aug. 28 print edition.