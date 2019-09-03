City wins lawsuit on zoning dispute

A district judge ruled in favor of the City of Albion last week in a lawsuit dating back to 2017.

The city, along with Half Moon Investments, Inc. and the City of Albion Zoning Board of Adjustment, were defendants in the suit brought by plaintiffs Trent Kraus, Theresa Scheffler and Mike Scheffler, who disputed various permits and zoning changes made at the time the Jarecki Yosten law offices were built at Fifth and State Streets.

The plaintiffs also alleged insufficient public notice and violations of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act had occurred.

The cases were consolidated and then transferred to District Judge Geoffrey C. Hamm, who last week issued a 22-page background, findings and order.

Judge Hamm directed that each party would be responsible for its own costs and attorney fees in the case.

