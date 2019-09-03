Freedom Walk to be held Sunday

Boone County’s annual Freedom Walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, starting at 4:30 p.m. near the swimming pool in Fuller Park, Albion.

This annual event is held to memorialize the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the heroism shown by many Americans on that day.

A short walk will be held past GSS Wolf Memorial Home and Samaritan Estates, and back to the park.

A free will meal of sloppy joes, chips and a drink will be served. Proceeds will go to assist flood victims and the American Legion.