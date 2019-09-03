St. Edward Marching Band performs Aug. 27 at State Fair

(St. Edward Marching Band practicing on the streets before their state fair performance.)

St. Edward Junior/Senior High School Marching Band performed at the 150th annual Nebraska State Fair last Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.

On the following day, St. Edward elementary students attended the state fair.

Senior trumpet player and drum major Lacie Cruise and band director Tami Texley joined NTV’s Sara Kirkley for an interview and talked about the band’s performance.

Cruise said it was her first time as drum major. According to Texley, the band has plans to add more music to its list for performances, and will be part of Grand Island’s Harvest of Harmony Parade on Oct. 5.

Additionally, Texley and Cruise talked about how the state’s flooding impacted the community of St. Edward and the school. At the time of the floods, junior/senior prom was postponed.

Cruise said the students came together to help with flood cleanup instead of preparing for prom.